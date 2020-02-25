Online Bidding
ONLINE ONLY AUCTION - Farm toys, hummels, dolls and cars. www.wearsauctioneering.com
FRIDAY, January 31
1:00 p.m. • Literature, bb guns, advertising. Duwa’s Auction Building, Wellman, IA. Duwa’s Auction Service. 319-646-6775. MAP NO. 1
saturday, february 1
9:00 a.m. • Farm toys, signs, guns. Duwa’s Auction Building, Wellman, IA. Duwa’s Auction Service. 319-646-6775. MAP NO. 1
9:00 a.m. • The Winter Rendezvous Auction, Best of the Old West, hundreds of quality items. City Auditorium, Osmond, NE. Northeast Auctioneers. 402-360-0142. MAP NO. 2
9:30 a.m. • Gas & oil items, signs, advertising, primitives. 116 E. 4th St., Earlville, IA. Harry Lahr Auctions. 563-329-1010. MAP NO. 3
thursday, february 6
2:00 p.m. • (Day 1 of 3) 500 lots of oil can, oil bottles, oil can racks. 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, WI. Glenn Miller Auction. 715-229-2543. MAP NO. 4
friday, february 7
9:00 a.m. • (Day 2 of 3) Advertising, clocks, antiques. 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, WI. Glenn Miller Auction. 715-229-2543. MAP NO. 4
saturday, february 8
9:00 a.m. • (Day 3 of 3) Advertising, clocks, antiques. 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, WI. Glenn Miller Auction. 715-229-2543. MAP NO. 4
9:30 a.m. • Antiques, collectibles, dolls, coins, toy cars, guns. Cedar River Complex Events Center, 1006 Chestnut St., Osage, IA. Fox Auction Company. 641-420-3243. MAP NO. 5
10:00 a.m. • (Day 1 of 2) Antiques, beer clocks, collectibles. Kenwood Hall, Salina, KS. Thummel Real Estate & Auction. 785-738-0067. MAP NO. 6
10:30 a.m. • (Day 1 of 2) 1500+ pieces of pottery, Roseville, Newcomb, Weller, Van Briggle, Rookwood. Younger Auction Gallery, 312 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO. Younger Auction. 660-541-1977. MAP NO. 7
sunday, february 9
10:00 a.m. • (Day 2 of 2) Furniture, primitives, collectibles. Kenwood Hall, Salina, KS. Thummel Real Estate & Auction. 785-738-0067. MAP NO. 6
10:00 a.m. • Law enforcement & military collector firearms, advertising, pottery. 135 W. Center St., Cambridge, IL. Stenzel Auction Service. 309-937-1444. MAP NO. 8
11:00 a.m. • (Day 2 of 2) 1500+ pieces of pottery, Roseville, Newcomb, Weller, Van Briggle, Rookwood. Younger Auction Gallery, 312 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO. Younger Auction. 660-541-1977. MAP NO. 7
saturday, february 15
10:00 a.m. • (Day 1 of 2) 1000+ Toy tractors, combines, farm equipment, engines, airplanes. 712 W. 7th St., Atlantic, IA. Property Connection Real Estate. 712-789-0144
10:00 a.m. • Estate Auction, guns, advertising items, ammo. 2248 A ZZ Rd., Strong City, KS. Hancock Auctions. 620-340-5692.
sunday, february 16
11:00 a.m. • (Day 2 of 2) Antiques, collectibles, vintage, wood crafts. 712 W. 7th St., Atlantic, IA. Property Connection Real Estate. 712-789-0144