The May Auction became the June Auction became the July Auction, said Rich Penn. For 20 years, the traditional Spring Rich Penn Auction event has always been in late April for early May. Not this year. In March, Covid -19 dipped it’s thorny fingers into the business mix for all Americans. Auctions included.
In an interest to be safe Penn postponed May until June and then postponed again until July 23. The auction was a four day event, with over 2,500 lots including many thousands of items. The four day event included Coins, Barbershop, Country Store, Soda Fountain, Toys, Petroliana, Victoriana & Decorative Items.
Overall…..this auction was in planning for over a year and was expected to be one of Penn's biggest auctions ever. Covid changed some things, especially for the in-house auction. But, in spite of the complications, according to Penn, “The auction was very successful and we achieved all our goals.” He went on, “We were concerned that we wouldn't have an in-house crowd. But they showed up, over a hundred. And they wanted to buy!” Bidders entered through a queue where temps were taken, masks, gloves, and sanitizer were provided along with an information sheet on safety guidelines and proper social distancing. Penn said, “Bidders were understanding and very cooperative.”
Penn has been doing live online auctions since they began and said online activity set all kinds of records. He commented, “In four days we had over 13,000 bidder registrations from across the planet. Over twice what's normal. We've never seen numbers like that. Hardly a lot sold that didn’t have a thousand watchers. Buyers were hungry and aggressive, with over 50 percent selling online.”
The four day auction began on Thursday, July 23. This session included over 13,000 coins selling in just under 300 lots. The variety covered some gold, early Colonial, Civil War era and almost every silver & copper coin minted in the US from the 1890's up to the 1960s. Dollars, halves, quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies. Every Indian Head, Every Lincoln, every Liberty, Buffalo and Jefferson nickel.
The highlight coin was a very rare 1916 Standing liberty quarter. This was the first year for this coin designed by American Sculptor Hermon MacNeil and only 52,000 were minted. Often lauded as one of America's Most beautiful coins, with gorgeous lustre and graded MS64 FH, it sold for just over $22,000.
Other graded coins included desirable Morgan silver dollars with rare mintage. An 1892CC, graded MS-62, and an 1893, graded MS-63, both sold for $1,624. A rare1893S, graded G-6, sold at $2,160. A complete book of Mercury dimes (78 dimes: 1916-1945) sold at $2,040. Gold coins also did well. A 1912S $10 Indian Head Half Eagle, in AU and an 1847C $5 Liberty in VF both brought $1,000.
Friday's session offered 750 lots, including two exceptional collections. Bidders were offered one of the finest collections of occupational shaving mugs to come to market in many years. And toy collectors were offered tin windups including a superb selection of Popeye entertainment! With over 300 occupational mugs to choose from, they covered just about every occupation of the day. These mugs were a useful “advertising” vehicle. One of the most high traffic business locations of the day was the barber shop. Visitors spent some time in close proximity to the mug rack. Each one of those mugs graphicallyt identified the merchant, by name, that provided the service illustrated on the mug. The top selling mug boasted a great graphic for a Standard Oil Gas station. It showed the visible pump, 2 autos and the station attendant. This clearly covered the popular petroliana category in an unusual advertising medium. That justified the $3,500 selling price. Other strong occupations included an Ambulance driver, a Bi-Plane pilot and a School Bus Driver. All sold for $2,500.
Popeye illustrated his lasting strength as a still popular character toy. A Linemar Popeye Basketball Player, in near mint condition, brought $3,250, as did a rare Hoge No. 268 Popeye the Sailor in a windup row boat. A Chein Popeye Heavy Hitter with remade box hammered out a $3,000 bid. On a larger scale, a 1930's American National Stutz Roadster pedal car, with an older restoration drove away pulling a $2,000 bid. It was followed closely by another 1930'a American National Cadillac pedal car in great condition brought $1,800. Shifting into day three brought a different array for bidders.
The Saturday session brought 800 more lots and was the strongest of the four sessions. Categories included Advertising, Country Store Coca-Cola, Coin-op Machines, Petroliana and a Classic 1927 Model T Ford Cretors Popcorn Truck. That Popcorn truck was the top lot of the auction. The truck, with a recent restoration, was driven into the auction site and was available for complete inspection from preview through dropping the hammer. Bids heated, burst & popped up to $42,350!
But popcorn wasn't the only treat bidders were interested in. The Coca-Cola items were strong through every lot. A rare diecut cardboard sign “Smokey Bear” publicizing “Prevent Forest Fires” smoked out a $6,000 bid. A litho on metal sign, “Take Home A Coke” showing a handsome 6-pack of Coke, gathered up a $5,220 bid. Another rare litho on metal sign, in near mint condition, with a lovely brunette woman enjoying her Coke and inviting you to “Drink Coca-Cola”, tipped up a strong winning bid of $4,930. The always popular Coca-Cola policeman protecting a “School Zone” with some age scuffs and bruises from use, still garnered a $3,300 bid. The 24”H working Coca-Cola bottle radio tuned in a bid of $2,400. But Coca-Cola items weren't the only soda fountain items with strong interest.
There were a number of other soda options for thirsty consumers besides Coke. The came in many different flavors and the syrup was dispensed from decorative ceramic containers into a soda glass, then the “Soda Jerk” blasted carbonated water into the glass, mixed the two and you had your flavored soda! Some of the more popular flavors included the Ward's figural Orange, Lemon, Grape and Lime Crush flavors. All were represented, with the rare Lime Crush fetching $4,800. Another graphic figural dispenser from the J. Hungerford Smith Co. in Rochester, NY was the Near-Mint Cardinal Cherry dispenser. It pumped out a winning bid of $4,125.
Saturday also included coin-op machines like the rare Buffalo Pepsin Gum vendor. With a replaced globe and transfer, it still dispensed a $$3,575 bid. A nice Mills Lion Front 25 cent slot from the 1930's hit a winning bid of $1,540. A miniature bicycle from an 1890's Waddell Bicycle trade stimulator hit the same $1,540 bid. Many of these trade stimulators had a payoff in trade tokens for cigars or chewing gum. But chewing gum was also a big seller over the counter. These machines helped sell the product. And if you were buying, you could pick a 5c pack of Wrigley's from a display with a smiling celluloid face. If you were buying the display, it sold for $2,400!!
There were many great advertising signs that sold on Saturday. A large dbl sided Dairy Queen sign on metal, 72” x 36” sold for $2,475. A case threshing machine sign followed close behind at $2,280. A dbl sided polychrome wood and wrought iron Drug Store sign brought $1,870.
Sunday, the last day of the four sessions may have offered the most surprises. While Victorian furniture and decorative items may have fallen from collector favor recently, this session was no reflection of that. Along with Country Store items, Victorian prices reflected solid interest. One of the Advertising pieces that attracted a large amount of interest, in spite of modest size, was the 15.5” x 21.5” litho on tin sign for Warren's Featherbone Corsets. Gold on black, it was a striking sign, as was its top bid of $4,200. another striking piece was a Decorative 17.25”H Royal Vienna Style “Wagner” German vase, beautifully painted with double portraits, it commanded an $8,120 winning bid. A Gilt Bronze & Onyx fern stand brought $6,450. A rare English Edwardian Taxidermy Diorama on Parlor Stand brought $5,225, with a bedroom suite attributed to Thomas Brooks bringing $6,380. Country Store items were included Sunday as well. Significant pieces commanded significant bids. Two Double Tower show cases were examples. A c.1880's "Excelsior" in walnut with German Silver trim, curved glass double tower steeple, mfgd by Jos. Knittle-Quincy, Ill, sold at a very respectable $6,380. It was followed closely by a Claes & Lehnbueter curved glass double tower steeple, also c.1880's, with nickel-silver clad oak. It delivered $5,225.
“This auction sure tested everyone's patience, endurance, consideration and ability” Penn said. He went on, “But we successfully made it through it, thanks to our clients and the thousands of bidders! Now it's on to the next one.” Penn's next auction is scheduled for mid May 2021. It will feature an impressive collection of Advertising, Coca-Cola, Coin-Operated machines, Pressed Steel & Windup Toys and a mix of Country Store items. As always, Penn's auction will be a live on-site auction with live internet, absentee and phone bidding. For updated information go to: www.RichPennAuctions.com.
For additional information contact Rich Penn Auctions at 319-291-6688
between 9 AM & 5 PM CST, M-F.