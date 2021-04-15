Auditor of State Rob Sand released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Urbana, Iowa for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.
Sand reported nine findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 7 through 9 of this report. The findings address issues such as the lack of segregation of duties, the lack of bank reconciliations, improper use of tax increment financing and errors in the Annual Financial Report and the Annual Urban Renewal Report. Sand provided the City with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Three of the nine findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the agreed-upon procedures report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.