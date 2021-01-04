At or about 9:00 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, January 2, 2021, deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence at 5909 28th Avenue in rural Vinton, Iowa.
Upon arrival, authorities located the body of a deceased male identified as 84-year-old James Howard Bright. Bright's death is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.
At this time, it is believed there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation into the cause and manner of death of James Bright is ongoing. Investigators continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews relevant to the investigation. No investigative facts will be released pending autopsy results. At this time, investigators do not feel the general public is in danger. No further comment can be made at this time.