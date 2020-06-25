VINTON-Avery Grace Fecht-Lovell passed away the day she was born, June 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, while in the arms of her mother and father.
Private family services will be held.
Avery Grace is survived by her parents, Kaitlynn M. Lovell and Christopher Fecht of Hudson; maternal grandfather, Patrick Lovell of Vinton; maternal grandmother, Robyn Lovell of Vinton; paternal grandparents, Mike and Amie Fecht of Waterloo; one aunt, Hailey Lovell of Vinton; four uncles, Christian Lovell of Vinton, Gabriel Burkhart of Waterloo, Ryan Fecht of Waterloo and Matt Fecht (Taylor King) of Palo.
Avery Grace was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Cindy Lovell; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Leo Ament and paternal great-grandfather, Ronnie Hanson.
Our little Angel will be forever loved and never forgotten. You brought so much joy and love to our family through your many little movements while in mommy’s tummy and the short time you spent with your family. We will always be eternally grateful that we were chosen to be your parents. Families are forever, and we know that you are with our Lord and Savior and we will see you again.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Avery Grace and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.