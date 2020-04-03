Cook time: 10 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: Makes 12 deviled eggs
Ingredients:
6 large hard boiled eggs, peeled
2 Tbl mayo
¼ tsp mustard (stone-ground for added zip)
1 avocado, split and scooped out
½ tsp parsley, finely chopped
1 tsp lime juice
salt and pepper, to taste
paprika, for garnish
Directions:
1. Slice eggs lengthwise and put yolks in a bowl.
2. Set whites aside.
3. To the yolks add, scooped out avocado, mayo, mustard, parsley, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
4. Blend until creamy.
5. Spoon this mixture into a small plastic bag with decorator pastry tip pushed into corner.
6. Squeeze mixture into egg white halves or just spoon the mixture in.
7. Then sprinkle with paprika. Chill for at least 30 minutes and enjoy.