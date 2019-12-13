The Oelwein High School bowling teams are hosting a babysitting fundraiser for a “Parents Night Out.” These babysitting nights will be on Saturdays, 14, 21, and Jan. 11, from 6-10 p.m. each night. The cost is $20 for the first child and $10 for each additional child in the same family, ages 1 and older.
The bowling teams will provide games, snacks and crafts during the evening, while mom and dad enjoy a night out to themselves. These babysitting nights are being held at Westside Church of Christ, 723 First St. S.W.
There is limited space, so parents should reserve their spot(s) by email: coachjuchem@gmail.com. or text/call 319-238-3779.
All funds will go to support the Oelwein High School bowling teams.