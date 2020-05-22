Back in the old days … when chips were plain

Well, it happened! I was doing pretty good sticking to the low-carb diet, no or very little bread, noodles, potatoes, rice, corn, and other favorite carbohydrates. Then I took the plunge and went to the store myself.
For the past two months, most of my groceries have been procured by my daughter or sister, since they know I am elderly and feeble (just kidding – but the virus is nothing to joke about). They both have been very kind to do my shopping and really, only the daughter mentions the other part.
Anyway, I happened past some bags of potato chips and the urge was too much to bear. The same happened when I got to the dairy case and saw the chip dip. That evening, while I was indulging in the forbidden foods while watching a show, I happened to think back to being a kid.
I texted Daughter No. 2, “I’m not saying I’m old … but I remember a time before there was chip dip.”
Her response, “You mean people ATE THEM DRY? Heathens!”
I continued, “And there was only the one plain flavor. Real potato chips!”
“Poor child. How you suffered.”
But, I countered, “We didn’t know we were suffering. That was when chips were special, not like today where they are a given.”
I could have gone on to reminisce the beginning of chip dip when it was all the rage at parties to make that new French onion dip with sour cream and dry onion soup mix. That was before manufacturers took up the chip dip quest and began turning out the flavored ready-to-dip dip. OK, I’ve dipped far enough into the past.
Suffice it to say, potato chips were regarded as a treat in our house, and sometimes Mom would crunch some up on top of tuna casserole, which was outstanding! The only thing I didn’t like about the tuna casserole was the mushroom soup, but when I started cooking for my own family, I changed it out for cream of chicken soup instead. And yes, I would crunch potato chips on top, too.
So, I guess I’ve come full circle when it comes to chips – what was once special became a given and is now a special treat again.
This week, I looked up some recipes using chips that sounded like fun as we roll into the holiday weekend. Hope you try one.
Chicken Taco Pockets
Ingredients:
• 1 lb ground chicken
• 1 packet taco seasoning
• 4 oz cream cheese
• ½ c salsa
• 2 Tbl sour cream
• 1 pkg refrigerated large biscuits (8 biscuits)
• 1 large egg
• 2 c crushed taco chips like Doritos Nacho Cheese
Queso for serving
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, add the ground chicken and cook over medium heat, crumbling the meat as it cooks. Once cooked through add the taco seasoning and 1 tablespoon of water. Stir to coat.
3. Add the cream cheese, salsa, and sour cream to the skillet and stir often while the cream cheese melts.
4. Remove the biscuits from the packaging and flatten them between your hands, until they are about 5 inches in diameter.
5. Spoon as much of the chicken mixture as will fit into the center of each biscuit, being careful not to overfill. Fold the dough over to create a half circle and pinch the seams closed tightly.
6. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon of water in a shallow dish.
7. Place the crushed chips in a second shallow dish.
8. Dip each biscuit pocket into the egg and then the crushed chips to coat. Place on the baking sheet.
9. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
10. Serve with queso, for dipping.
Any leftover mixture will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days. Use it to make tacos, burritos, or quesadillas, or more pockets!