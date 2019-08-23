It was a busy evening at the Wings Park Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 21, as the district welcomed families and students to the beginning of the school year for 2019- 2020.
This evening is traditionally known as backpack night, intended for families, students and staff to become acquainted. Students can also bring their stuff to leave in the classrooms before starting the school year.
Another highlight to this year’s backpack night, was that it was also the night to assign numbers and tags to families using bus transportation within the district. The Oelwein Daily Register took this moment to get some feedback from parents and instructors about the new dismissal and bus loading process that is now in place.
“I think it’s going to be better,” said Ronnie Lopez, who’s lived in the community for about two years. “I think it going to be better outside, because usually it’s a cluster with traffic. Safety-wise it’s a better idea how they are doing this, for the children. Hopefully, with the new numbers system it will be a faster procedure, instead of people leaving cars untended while wandering around looking for their children. I think it should turn out great.”
“So far, I think it will work better than last year,” said Deann Fox. “Hopefully, we will see.”
“I’m super excited.” said Karen Bouska. “I know that they’ve put a lot of thought and time into planning it and they’ve looked at the logistics of it. Teachers are all on board and ready to go.”
Karma Padgett said, “I really don’t have any feelings right now, but it’s probably a good thing.”
“I think it looks like a great idea and I’m glad that they came up with something,” said Michelle Gearhart.
Doreen Roberts said, “I personally won’t be using it, because my daughter is a bus rider, but I think once we get used to it, it might work out pretty good.”
“We have been struggling to find the safest way to have children picked up and we’ve heard this system has worked in other districts,” said Sheri Glawe, success coach.