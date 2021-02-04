Bacon Cheeseburger Garbage Bread

Ingredients:
2 lbs ground beef chuck
12 oz American cheese slices (about 30 slices)
All-purpose flour, for dusting
1½ lbs store-bought pizza dough, at room temperature (but keep chilled in fridge until 10-15 minutes before ready to roll out)
5 Tbsp ketchup
2 Tbsp yellow mustard
1 med red onion, finely chopped
12 strips cooked bacon, broken in half
32 oz jar dill pickle chips (35 to 40 chips)
Sesame seeds, for garnish
½ c mayonnaise
1 tsp dried onion flakes
1 tsp sugar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1.Preheat the oven to 400° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the beef and cook, stirring to break it up into small crumbles, until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, roughly chop half of the cheese, leaving other half as slices. Set aside.
3. Using a slotted spoon, remove the beef from the skillet and transfer to a large bowl; discard the fat and liquid in the pan. Let the beef cool completely in the bowl, then stir in the chopped cheese.
4. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 20-by-14-inch rectangle. Arrange the beef and cheese mixture evenly on one half of the dough, starting on the shorter end and leaving a 1-inch border on the sides. Drizzle 2 tablespoons ketchup evenly over the beef mixture and the uncovered half of the dough; repeat with all the mustard, and then the red onion. Lay down the remaining cheese slices evenly over the half of the dough with no beef mixture, leaving a 1-inch border on the sides. Arrange the bacon pieces and 24 dill pickle chips just over the beef mixture.
5. Working from the short side with the beef mixture, tightly roll up the dough into a log, jelly-roll style. Pinch the open ends together to seal, then tuck them underneath the log. Transfer the log, seam side-down, to the prepared baking sheet, brush all over with water and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, until the bread is golden brown, about 40 minutes.
6. While the bread bakes, whisk together the mayonnaise, onion flakes, sugar, a pinch of salt and pepper and the remaining 3 tablespoons ketchup, 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle chips and 1 teaspoon pickle brine in a small bowl. Taste, and season the special sauce with additional salt if needed. Let the bread cool for 10 minutes. Slice into 8 pieces and serve warm with the special sauce.