Baked Apple-Onion Chops

Ingredients:
4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick (about 1½ lb), trimmed
1 tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ cup butter
1 cup thinly sliced onions
1 tsp thyme
1 large Honeycrisp apple, cut into ¼-inch slices (about 2 cups)
1 cup chicken broth
Directions:
Rub pork chops with salt and pepper. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Add pork chops; cook 3-4 minutes or until browned on first side. Turn pork; brown second side about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to plate, and cover to keep warm.
In same skillet turn heat down to medium, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter; add onions and the thyme. Cook 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent and begin to brown.
Add apple; cook 1-2 minutes. Add chicken broth; simmer uncovered 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Return chops to skillet and spoon mixture over them. Bake at 350° for about 30-45 minutes until tender. Potatoes and green beans go well for sides to this delicious meal.
Cook’s note: If using bone-in pork chops, you may want to increase cooking time by about 5-6 minutes.