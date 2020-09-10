Baked Apple Pancake

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

4 apples, peeled, cored and sliced

½ c butter, softened and divided

½ c brown sugar, packed

1 tsp cinnamon

6 eggs, beaten

1 c all-purpose flour

1 c milk

3 Tbsp sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°.

Combine apples, ¼ cup butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high setting about 2-4 minutes, until tender. Stir; spoon into a lightly greased 13”×9” baking pan and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients; whisk until smooth and spread over apple mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Cut into squares; serve warm.