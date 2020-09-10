Baked Apple Pancake

Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
4 apples, peeled, cored and sliced
½ c butter, softened and divided
½ c brown sugar, packed
1 tsp cinnamon
6 eggs, beaten
1 c all-purpose flour
1 c milk
3 Tbsp sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine apples, ¼ cup butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high setting about 2-4 minutes, until tender. Stir; spoon into a lightly greased 13”×9” baking pan and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients; whisk until smooth and spread over apple mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Cut into squares; serve warm.