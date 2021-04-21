Baked Chicken with Provolone and Ziti

Ingredients:
1 box ziti pasta
2 chicken boneless skinless breasts, halved
½ tsp dried basil
½ tsp dried dill
½ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp dried parsley
3 c spaghetti sauce
Parmesan cheese
2-4 slice provolone cheese
Directions:
1. Spray baking pan with a non-stick spray. Put the chicken breasts in a baking pan. Sprinkle herbs on top of chicken breasts. Bake uncovered at 350° for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
2. When the chicken is close to being done, heat the sauce in a medium saucepan.
3. Cook ziti according to directions on the box.
4. Once the ziti is cooked and drained, return to the pot and put a pat of butter in it. Mix well.
5. Pour buttered pasta into a baking dish.
6. When the chicken is finished baking, put it on top of the ziti and sprinkle it with Parmesan cheese.
7. Pour the sauce on top of the chicken and pasta.
8. Placed sliced provolone cheese on top of chicken.
9. Put under the broiler until the cheese is melted and bubbly.