Baked Crab Poppers

Cook time: 10 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 16 with 2 each
Ingredients:
1 c unseasoned Panko breadcrumbs
1 c corn, canned
3 small mini red bell pepper, finely chopped
1/4 c green onion stems, finely chopped
16 oz jumbo lump crabmeat, drained
3/4 c mayonnaise
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1 lemon
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray cups of a mini-muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Sprinkle cups with 1/2 cup of the breadcrumbs, gently tapping and rotating to coat.
2. Finely chop bell pepper. Blot peppers dry with a paper towel. Finely chop onion tops setting aside 1 teaspoon for garnish.
3. Combine corn, bell pepper, remaining green onions, crabmeat, 1/2 of the mayonnaise, egg, black pepper, and salt. Mix well but gently to not break up the crabmeat too much. Sprinkle lightly with remaining Panko crumbs.
4. Divide mixture evenly among cups in pan. Bake 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove pan from the oven. Cool in pan 2 minutes and then remove from pan to cooling rack.
5. Meanwhile juice lemon for the sauce. Combine juice, cayenne pepper, and remaining mayonnaise. Mix well. Brush tops of crab cakes with sauce.
6. Top with reserved finely chopped green onion tops.