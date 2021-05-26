Baked Potato Wedges

Serves: 8
Ingredients:
3 lb potatoes scrubbed, blemishes removed
¼ c olive oil
2-3 tsps Cajun seasoning
1 tsp salt
1 tsp garlic powder
¼ c grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray or cover with a sheet of parchment paper.
Slice each potato lengthwise into wedges of preferred size and put into a large bowl.
Drizzle the potatoes with oil, and toss to coat. Add Parmesan, Cajun seasoning, salt and garlic. Mix until evenly distributed.
Place cut side down on pan. Bake for 20 minutes, then turn and continue to bake for another 15 minutes until fork tender.
Serve hot with favorite dipping sauces.