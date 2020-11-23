Baked Pumpkin Pie French Toast

This is a great make-ahead breakfast that you could take with you. The syrup is optional since it already is kind of sweet. It makes a large batch and reheats well.
Cook time: 25 Min Prep time: 10 Min Serves: 6-12
Ingredients
4 eggs
1/2 c milk
1/2 c pumpkin puree
1/2 tsp vanilla extract (or to taste)
3/4 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice (or to taste)
1/4 c brown sugar
12 slice Texas toast bread
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with foil and spray with Pam.
2. Mix the eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar in low flat bowl for easy dipping.
3. Dip the bread into the egg mixture on both sides.
4. Place on lined cookie sheet.
5. Bake for 25 minutes, flipping them over halfway through.
6. Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar, or eat them plain if you are on the go.