VINTON, Iowa (July 18) – Nathan Ballard’s march to the top is now complete.
The IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock driver made history Sunday night at Benton County Speedway.
In the 15-lap main event presented by Kwik Star, Ballard motored to his 49th division win in weekly racing history at the speedway and into the top spot in career wins for Hobby Stock drivers at The Bullring.
Luke Bird paced the field early after starting outside of row two. Just a couple laps into the event, Bird made his way past front row starters Justin Ginther and Russ Olson before the caution flag waved.
Meanwhile, Ballard was already making his way through traffic and worked into contention a short time after racing resumed.
Running the high side, Ballard reeled in Bird as the two battled for the top spot in side-by-side formation.
Ballard proved to be too fast up top as he drove the cushion to the milestone win with Bird a close second. Brett Vanous, Joren Fisher and Matt Brown completed the top five.
Tony Olson raced to his fourth win of the year in the Karl Kustoms IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company.
Olson drove the high line from the third row to secure the checkers ahead of Ben Chapman, Brian Kauffman, Kaylin Lopez and Will Wolf.
Ashley Reuman followed Korey Lana for much of the 12-lap feature for the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by Auto Crafters.
With a couple laps to go, Reuman raced the low side past Lana to victory. Logan Clausen, Zeke Wheeler and Lukas Rick rounded out the top five.
Dylan Thornton won a battle of slidejobs with John Oliver Jr. to drive to his career first victory in the main event for the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Albert Auto. Jay Schmidt, Leah Wroten and Jerry Schipper completed the top five.
Thornton also raced to victory in the KISS Country 96.5 IMCA Modified feature. Thornton beat Derrick Stewart to the checkers to take the win. Ronn Lauritzen, Mark Schulte and Dennis LaVeine rounded out the top five.
Late Models made a special Bullring appearance to compete for a $1,500 winner’s share and Luke Goedert dominated the SLMR-rules field to take top honors. Darin Duffy ran second ahead of Gabe Umbarger, John Emerson and Luke Pestka.
Weekly racing continues next Sunday night and will be joined by the Micro Sprints.
For the latest speedway news, visit www.BCSBullRing.com or check out the track’s Facebook page @BCSBullRing.