WEST UNION — Ballots are being mailed to eligible voters in this year’s Farm Service Agency election for Local Administrative Area 2 — which consists of Fairfield, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Putnam, Smithfield, Union and Westfield Townships.
Voters must complete their ballots and return them to the Fayette County FSA office by the close of business on Dec. 2. If you are an eligible voter in LAA 2 and you do not receive a ballot, contact the FSA office.
Ballots will be counted at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at the FSA office.
Farmers elected to FSA county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs; conservation programs; incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities; emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.