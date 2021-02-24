Banana Bread Pudding

Cook time: 1 Hour Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1/2 - 1 loaf of day old Italian bread or French bread
3 large eggs
1 c sugar
2 c milk
1/2 c half and half
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 stick melted butter
2 very ripe bananas (large bananas for a stronger flavor)
1/2 tsp apple pie spice or cinnamon
Directions:
1. Butter a 2 quart casserole. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and put a kettle of water on to boil. You will need the hot water for a water-bath when you bake the bread pudding.
2. Tear bread into bite-size pieces and place into a large bowl.
3. In a different bowl mash the bananas with a fork or potato masher.
4. Beat in the eggs with the bananas. Add the sugar, milk, half and half, salt, vanilla, apple pie spice, and melted butter.
5. Once all the wet ingredients are mixed well together add to the torn bread. Allow it to sit for a few minutes so that all the bread soaks up the egg/banana mixture.
6. Place all the soaked bread into the buttered casserole.
7. Place casserole dish into another pan deep enough to add hot boiling water around the casserole dish.
8. Bake for at least an hour or until a knife inserted comes out clean.