Banana Split Brownie Cake

Serves: 16
Ingredients:
1 box brownie mix (13x9 family size), plus oil & eggs per box recipe
1 box instant vanilla pudding (3.4 oz), plus milk per box recipe
1 qt strawberries, rinsed and hulled
1 c chopped walnuts or pecans
4-5 large bananas
1 large container of Cool Whip
chocolate syrup
Directions:
1. Bake brownie mix as directed and let cool.
2. Make instant pudding and chill until brownies are cooled.
3. Once brownies are cooled, slice the bananas right on top of the brownies until they have a nice layer all over.
4. Pour the pudding on top of the bananas.
5. Spread Cool Whip over the pudding.
6. Slice the strawberries and spread over the top.
7. Sprinkle with walnuts or pecans and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Drizzle chocolate syrup over each serving and enjoy.