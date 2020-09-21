Vinton-Shellsburg football hit the road for the first time this season at Mt. Vernon, where the undefeated Mustangs were waiting and able hold off an upset-minded Vikings squad 21-13.
“Both offenses executed well, but we came in with the goal of disrupting their running game,” coach Jim Womochil said. “I felt we kept [Mt. Vernon] in check with their balanced passing game. That’s tough to defend, but their running game got some big plays in a very exciting game.”
V-S would strike first strike with a score by senior Brooks Erickson before Mt. Vernon would answer with a touchdown in each of the next three quarters. Erickson would find the endzone in the third quarter and the Vikings had a chance to keep a potential tying drive alive in the final quarter, but were stopped on the Mustang 15.
“I’m very proud of our kids fighting hard in this game,” Womochil said. “We had a few mistakes at costly times and penalties against us. Overall, I thought we played a cleaner game against a very good team. We just ran out of time.”
Junior Max Vasquez had 90 yards on 11 carries before being pulled early in the second half due to injury. Despite being held back in the run game, Erickson scored both V-S touchdowns on the ground with 46 yards on nine carries. Senior Elijah Kalous finished with 70 yards on 11 carries. Erickson and senior CJ Rickels each had six tackles in the loss.
“We’re hoping Erickson can get some rest this week and hope Vasquez can play this week,” Womochil said. “When those two play, we are an impressive team. This loss shows we’re more than the Brooks/Vasquez show. Elijah Kalous did a great job running for us.”
The Vikings will continue their season on the road at Solon this Friday. Homecoming Week will follow with V-S hosting Center Point-Urbana.