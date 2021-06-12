A year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the banquet where the Oelwein Woman of the Year is traditionally honored, it was time to award the 2020 Woman of the Year on Thursday at the first Party in the Park of 2021. All four candidates linked hands in a show of solidarity.
“All three of those girls on stage, I know them. I said, ‘We didn’t do this for the recognition,’” Barbara Rundle recalled.
Master of ceremonies Josh Ehn read the statement from the nominating committee.
“We chose this woman because she has been a positive face in the community for over 50 years, never missing any opportunities for support to showcase Oelwein. Active in all aspects of Oelwein even after retirement, it’s a pleasure to honor this nominee. The 2020 Woman of the Year is Barb(ara) Rundle.”
“We feel we have been, and ARE blessed!” Rundle said.
Her family moved to Oelwein from Decorah in 1958.
“My dad was a carpenter,” she said.
She described her life as a “storybook.”
She met Wallace, an Oelwein native, in 1958 and they married in 1961. They are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Saturday. She had two sets of twin girls in 1961, 1963, and a boy on Father’s Day in 1965.
After their children graduated, ’80-’83, they had five weddings, then grandkids. They now have 12 grandchildren, and in a couple of months hope to have 12 great-grandchildren.
She worked at Meyer Lincoln True Value Hardware for 32 years, starting when their son was 5. She worked for Richie’s Clothing, in the Mealey Building, before True Value.
They have been empty-nesters for four decades.
She said after the five kids graduated, she “started doing everything.”
Or maybe a little before.
She is a 60-year member of Sacred Heart Church and 40-year member of the church choir. She also served on its pastoral council.
“Wallace and I are very involved in our church,” she said.
She is a member of the Catholic Daughters, having served six years as financial secretary.
She’s a 29-year member of what’s now the Friends of MercyOne Hospital Auxiliary — 28 of those as secretary.
“I will do that as long as I can walk,” she said.
The auxiliary operates the gift shop, which runs on volunteer power.
The gift shop is just reopening, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she noted. Gift shop volunteers need not be auxiliary board members, she noted.
With the hospital auxiliary, she also takes part in the Love Lights ceremony at the holidays. They turn the lights on, sing, then offer refreshment.
They also run the jewelry sales and other fundraisers. She tracks membership.
She is greeting “card chair” for the hospital, the church choir, the Catholic Daughters, Rosary Society — and herself.
“If anyone is sick, if anyone passes away, I do that,” she said.
She and Wallace have been involved in: the Oelwein Fire Department, including when Wallace was the chief; the Oelwein Area United Way, where she kept scrapbooks of their media coverage; for the Oelwein Celebration Committee (she for over 20 years); and Oelwein Ambassadors.
They were site managers with Kartay Apartment Management for 25 year and Oelwein Senior Housing Corporation for 30 years.
They also volunteered in tandem for RAGBRAI, the (Des Moines) Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. She worked in the first-aid tent, and he would run the radio.
“It’s so hard to remember all the things I’ve done because I didn’t do them to be woman of the year,” she said.
She was a member of the Oelwein Area Professional Women’s Club, and has been involved with Olde Tyme Christmas every year since its inception, alongside her sister-in-law, Victoria Warthan.
The Woman of the Year contest was started with a committee of the Oelwein Area Professional Women’s Club, consisting of Warthan, Valerie Green and Kathy Adams, about 2001. The Oelwein Area Chamber revived the contest in the mid- to late-teens.
“I just talked to her,” Rundle said of Warthan — who has lived in Dubuque for over a decade now — about winning Woman of the Year. “She was so tickled that I had gotten it.”