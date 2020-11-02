Barbara Zimpfer

VINTON: Barbara Josephine (Higgins) Zimpfer, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.
Barbara was born on April 10, 1935 in Independence, the daughter of Leo. and Luella (Brannon) Higgins. She graduated from Independence St. John’s Catholic High School. On April 28, 1956, she married Bernard “Ed” Zimpfer at St. John Catholic Church in Independence. The couple later divorced.
Barbara worked as a legal secretary for the Fischer Law Firm for over twenty years. She also volunteered as the secretary for the Benton County Democrats. Barbara enjoyed bridge club and collected bells. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and was very proud of her Irish heritage.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Rick (Yvonne) Zimpfer of Vinton, Dennis (Sherry) Zimpfer of Iowa Falls; two grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Zimpfer and Ashley Zimpfer; sister Ann (Neal) Clausen; three brothers, Gordon, David, and Bob (Sharon) Higgins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband “Ed”; her infant daughter Beth; sister Joan (Kay) Flacher; and sister-in-law, Connie Higgins.
The family would like to thank the Vinton Lutheran Home for the care they extended to Barbara over the past 15 years.
