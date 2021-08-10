Barbecue Beef Turnovers

Ingredients:

1¼ c barbecue sauce

2 lbs hamburger

½ chopped onion

3 cans large refrigerator biscuits

1 pkg sandwich Velveeta cheese slices cut in fours for each slice

4-5 Tbsp brown sugar, to taste

flour to roll biscuits out

Directions:

1. Brown ground beef and onions together and drain.

2. Add barbecue sauce and brown sugar to beef mixture.

3. Mix well.

4. While meat is cooking take biscuits and a little flour and roll out biscuits to form circles (not too thin).

5. Put a tablespoon of beef on each biscuit circle and then a little square of Velveeta slice.

6. Fold biscuit over to make a turnover. Use a fork dipped in water to crimp the edges closed. Place turnovers on cookie sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray or lined with parchment paper.

7. Cook in a preheated 325°F oven for 12-15 minutes until a light golden brown. This recipe will make about 30 turnovers, with some meat left over.