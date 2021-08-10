Barbecue Beef Turnovers

Ingredients:
1¼ c barbecue sauce
2 lbs hamburger
½ chopped onion
3 cans large refrigerator biscuits
1 pkg sandwich Velveeta cheese slices cut in fours for each slice
4-5 Tbsp brown sugar, to taste
flour to roll biscuits out
Directions:
1. Brown ground beef and onions together and drain.
2. Add barbecue sauce and brown sugar to beef mixture.
3. Mix well.
4. While meat is cooking take biscuits and a little flour and roll out biscuits to form circles (not too thin).
5. Put a tablespoon of beef on each biscuit circle and then a little square of Velveeta slice.
6. Fold biscuit over to make a turnover. Use a fork dipped in water to crimp the edges closed. Place turnovers on cookie sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray or lined with parchment paper.
7. Cook in a preheated 325°F oven for 12-15 minutes until a light golden brown. This recipe will make about 30 turnovers, with some meat left over.