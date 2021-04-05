Barron Chiropractic will move off K Ave and into downtown Vinton in mid to late May as Scott Barron sets up his practice in a building he’s familiar with.
“For years and years, the building was an account office and my father (Mike) and Dick Curtis owned the building,” Barron said. “It’s been an establishment in the community. With everyone retired, I’m going to move down there and hope to bring the building back to life.”
Moving downtown has been a goal of Barron’s for years. It’s a prime location for his growing practice, which he opened in 2015. He noted the heavy traffic and central location were perfect and “nothing crazy” had to be done to the building to open it once more for business.
“It’s a nice building and structurally sound,” Barron said. “We had replaced the carpet and added new paint. The main thing inside was opening up the space and getting rid of the filing cabinets inside. It will have a whole new look in the front. I definitely will have a lot more room and there’s plenty of parking in the back.”
Barron Chiropractic will operate at its current hours once it opens its new location. Adjustments may need to be made considering other business, but Barron is focused on learning how the move will affect his practice first before making any changes. Barron will continue current chiropractic and sports injury services, along with offering massage therapy from Staci Marten.
“In the world of business, you’re always looking for growth,” Barron said. “I like the locale and being able to walk places. I feel this is a great opportunity and am excited to move in.”
While Barron isn’t 100 percent sure about the timeline for completion, he hopes to be in his new practice by mid to late May, or early June at the very latest. Stein Construction, Edwards Plumbing and McDowells have all been involved in the renovation of the building.
“Everything is going very smoothly right now,” Barron said. “We hope to get the outside finished within a week or two. A lot of people have walked by and asked about the work being done to the building. They’re excited to hear it will be used again.”
For more information about Barron Chiropractic, check out barronchiropracticvinton.com or find them on Facebook.