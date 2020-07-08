Tuesday evening at the Vinton Country Club (in ladies night league) Jessica Barron had a hole in one on #3, 140 yards par 3 with a 9 iron. It was witnessed by Hayley Rippel, Connie Garwood, and Jeannene Johnson. This is Jessica’s first hole in one.
