MAYNARD — Dominant rebounding and active guard play led West Central girls basketball to their fifth win of the season. The Blue Devils defeated Central Elkader, 39-18, at home Tuesday night

SCORING BY QUARTER

C.Elkader 2 5 6 5 — 18

W. Central 11 9 14 5 — 39

West Central will host Cedar Valley Christian (0-10) today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

NFV 49, CLAYTON RIDGE 27

North Fayette girls basketball impoved their record to 10-1 after a 49-27 win on the road over Clayton Ridge.

The TigerHawks rebounded from a 51-59 loss to Waukon.

SCORING BY QUARTER

NFV 11 15 10 13 — 49

CR 4 7 7 9 — 27

HUDSON 64, WAPSIE VALLEY 37

SCORING BY QUARTER

WV 10 4 6 17 — 37

Hudson 19 20 15 10 — 64

POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 9; Kate Risse 8; Reagan Barnes 7; Courtney Schmitz 5; Ellie Neil 3; Sydney Matthias 3; Kali Lampe 2.

S-F 38, Jesup 34

SCORING BY QUARTER

Jesup 13 6 3 12 — 34

S-F 8 2 8 10 — 38

Decorah 65, Oelwein 18

SCORING BY QUARTER

Oelwein 0 0 12 6 —18

Decorah 23 17 9 16 — 65

