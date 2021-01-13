MAYNARD — Dominant rebounding and active guard play led West Central girls basketball to their fifth win of the season. The Blue Devils defeated Central Elkader, 39-18, at home Tuesday night
SCORING BY QUARTER
C.Elkader 2 5 6 5 — 18
W. Central 11 9 14 5 — 39
UP NEXT: West Central will host Cedar Valley Christian (0-10) today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
NFV 49, CLAYTON RIDGE 27
North Fayette girls basketball impoved their record to 10-1 after a 49-27 win on the road over Clayton Ridge.
The TigerHawks rebounded from a 51-59 loss to Waukon.
SCORING BY QUARTER
NFV 11 15 10 13 — 49
CR 4 7 7 9 — 27
HUDSON 64, WAPSIE VALLEY 37
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 10 4 6 17 — 37
Hudson 19 20 15 10 — 64
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 9; Kate Risse 8; Reagan Barnes 7; Courtney Schmitz 5; Ellie Neil 3; Sydney Matthias 3; Kali Lampe 2.
S-F 38, Jesup 34
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup 13 6 3 12 — 34
S-F 8 2 8 10 — 38
Decorah 65, Oelwein 18
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oelwein 0 0 12 6 —18
Decorah 23 17 9 16 — 65