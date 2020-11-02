After several months of planning, Buchanan County Health Center Oelwein’s pharmacy is now open to the public.
The pharmacy is in the BCHC Oelwein medical building at 2405 Rock Island Road. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy is staffed by local faces including pharmacists Caitlin Reinking and Leah Schneider and pharmacy technicians Jamie Albrecht, Brianna Bengston, and Tammy Walenceus.
BCHC physically expanded to the community of Oelwein in the fall of 2019 by opening BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein. Since opening its doors, the medical building has expanded its services by welcoming a variety of specialty providers along with mental health services. The addition of BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy provides residents of Oelwein and surrounding areas with continued options for local quality healthcare services.
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy provides free, local delivery to the communities of Oelwein, Fairbank and Hazleton, along with prescription delivery by mail, and curbside pick-up. In addition, this new retail pharmacy offers customers quick wait times, medication management, and online prescription refill requests.
Most insurance are accepted at BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy, along with health savings and flexible spending accounts.
Open to the public for their pharmaceutical needs, patients of BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein can expect collaboration among their providers and pharmacists to create the most cohesive care plan for their individual healthcare needs. Individuals may transfer their care to BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy by calling the pharmacy at 319-283-1664.
To learn more about BCHC and its expanded services in the Oelwein community, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcement from BCHC.