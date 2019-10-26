INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome Julie Haefner, RPh, as Director of Pharmacy. Haefner comes to BCHC through a partnership with UnityPoint Health with more than 20 years of pharmacy experience.
Haefner began her career in pharmacy while in high school, employed as a pharmacy technician. She earned her degree in pharmacy from the College of Pharmacy at Drake University.
Haefner’s clinical interests include pain management, immunizations, medication therapy management, and diabetic and infectious disease management.
A native of Vinton, Haefner resides on a small hobby farm on an acreage south of Independence with her husband, Kevin, and their four children. In her spare time, she enjoys crocheting, reading, photography, and spending time with their dog.