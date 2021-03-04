Benton County Public Health and Virginia Gay Hospital have been alerted to several Covid-19 vaccine scams in our area. We would like to share the following tips to help keep you and your family safe from scammers:
Don’t respond to texts, emails, or calls about checks from the government.
-Ignore offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures. Scammers are selling products to treat or prevent Covid-19 without proof that they work.
-Be wary of ads for test kits. Many test kits being advertised have NOT been approved by the FDA and aren’t necessarily accurate.
-Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from low-priced health insurance to work-at-home schemes.
-Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO. Use sites like coronavirus.gov and usa.gov/coronavirus. Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know or trust.
-Do not share photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
-Protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines. You will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility. Government, state, and local officials will not call you to obtain personal information to receive the vaccine.