Logan Merchant had a lot of time on his hands to cook over the past year. Barbecue was Merchant’s choice of cuisine as he experimented with flavors and technique at home. But being his own boss was the biggest motivating factor in the Vinton native coming home to set up Beast & Bird and bring his creations through a food truck.
“I bought the truck from Tim and Shawna Kurth,” Merchant said. “It’s about the perfect recipe to make this happen, no pun intended. I see this as a prep and serve options for now, but my sights on more as we go along.”
Merchant opened Beast & Bird for the first time on April 22 in the Tactical Creations parking lot with a simple menu revolving around pulled pork, mac and cheese and coleslaw. He sold out in 45 minutes. A week later, he was back out with triple the food. After two hours, Merchant had sold over 70 pounds of pork, and 75 pounds of mac and cheese, and 15 pounds of coleslaw.
“Things went wrong, but people were happy and we got the food out,” Merchant said. “I still can’t believe the turnouts that have happened last week and this week. Two sell out nights happened in a row even with the amount of food I prepped is insane to me.”
Beast & Bird’s featured item is the “Yogi”, a pound of pulled pork on top of coleslaw and topped with mac and cheese inside a pretzel bun.
“Yogi is my family nickname,” Merchant said. “Long story short, I apparently tackled a man in a Yogi Bear costume when I was little. The name stuck through the years.”
While the first two evenings were successful, Merchant stated he’ll have to work on speeding things up to address long waits. A line had formed all the way across the front of Tactical Creations by the time Merchant was ready to go on Thursday.
“That’s Vinton for you,” Merchant said. “We support our own. There’s nothing like a good challenge to make you improve yourself. I’m grateful to share my passion in the community I grew up in.”
Merchant’s goal is to continue building Beast & Bird up and addressing wait times first and foremost. He hopes to open a restaurant or expand to several food trucks one day, but remains focused on bringing his food truck out each week. Check out Beast & Bird on Facebook for updates on his next outing.