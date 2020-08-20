This casserole combines a favorite combo for many – savory beef chili and sweet cornbread, for a complete supper in one dish. Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef (at least 80% lean)
½ c chopped onion
1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (15.5 oz) chili beans (pinto beans with chili peppers, onion and garlic in a zesty tomato sauce), undrained
1½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tbl chili powder
¾ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 tbl butter, melted
1 can (11 oz) refrigerated cornbread swirls
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 12x8- or 11x7-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned; drain. Add tomatoes, chili beans, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon of the garlic powder, the salt and pepper; reduce heat to medium. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bubbling and heated through; transfer beef mixture to baking dish.
3. In small bowl, mix melted butter and remaining ¼ teaspoon garlic powder. Remove dough from can, and separate into 6 rounds (do not unroll dough). With serrated knife, carefully slice each dough round in half through the middle to create 12 rounds. Arrange rounds (cut side down) on top of hot beef mixture. Brush tops with melted butter mixture.
4. Bake 19 to 24 minutes or until dough is baked through and deep golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.