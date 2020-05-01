Beef Taquito Casserole

Ingredients:
1 bag (10 oz) frozen white rice (1½ cups cooked rice)
1 bag (12 oz) frozen whole kernel sweet corn
1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained, rinsed
1 pkg (1 oz) taco seasoning mix
1 can (10 oz) mild enchilada sauce
2 c finely shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 oz)
1 box (20 oz) frozen taquitos (beef in corn tortillas)
Chopped fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook rice as directed on bag.
2. In large bowl, stir cooked rice, frozen corn, beans, taco seasoning mix, enchilada sauce and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese until well blended; transfer to baking dish.
3. Top mixture with taquitos. Bake for 35 minutes, top with remaining ½ cup cheese and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and taquitos are heated through. Serve with remaining ingredients.
The frozen taquitos also come with chicken filling instead of beef so you can choose your favorite.