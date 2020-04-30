The Benton County Cattlemen's Association was at Center Point-Urbana High School on Wednesday to grill 200 burgers for the community.
"We were honored to have Drew Fish and the Benton County Cattlemen's Association provide and grill hamburgers for those in need during this emergency shutdown. Our communities are blessed to have individuals like Drew Fish and organizations such as the Benton County Cattlemen offer their assistance."
The final school for "Beefed up Benton Meals" will be Belle Plaine Jr/Sr High School on May 6.