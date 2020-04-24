The Benton County Cattlemen's Association continued their "Beefed Up Benton Meals" program on Friday as they visited Benton Community High School to grill up 610 burgers for the school's "Food for Kids" program. Benton alumni Connor Selken and Joey Zweigart were the grillmasters this time, fipping 120 burgers at a time.
The cattlemen will at Union Middle School in Dysart on Monday for Union's sack lunch program, followed by Wednesday at Center Point-Urbana High School and Belle Plaine Jr/Sr High School on May 6.