Beer Bread

One thing about Irish cooking is its simplicity. Nothing is easier or tastier than this two-ingredient bread. It goes great with stew, soup or as toast for breakfast.
Ingredients:
2 c. self-rising flour (not cake flour)
12 oz. beer, freshly opened
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 9 x 5 x 3-in. loaf pan.
2. Put flour in a medium bowl. Add beer and stir with a rubber spatula just until flour is moistened completely. Scrape into prepared pan.
3. Bake 50 to 55 minutes until top is lightly browned, the sides pull away from the pan and a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean.
4. Cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes, then turn out on rack to cool. Cut in 1/2-in. slices to serve. Makes great toast.
5. For a tasty variation, mix in a cup of grated sharp Cheddar cheese.