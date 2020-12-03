On a snow-covered day in Cedar Falls, beloved Northern Iowa mascot TC Panther was leaving a swimming meet on campus after a quick stop to cheer on the athletes. While walking out of the Wellness and Recreation Center, the popular panther saw a group of kids playing up on the nearby hill. Before TC knew it, it was mascot vs children in a massive snowball fight. Very few people, let along the children, had any clue who was behind the feline costume.
Abby Scheel of Garrison can recall the snowball fight vividly. Recently revealing herself as the woman behind the magic, Scheel remembered that unexpected day like it was yesterday.
“It was the highlight of my career,” Scheel said. “I had expected to go to a swimming meet that day to interact a little with the crowd and then head home. All of sudden, kids are throwing snowballs at me and having a blast.”
Scheel, now a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, was first introduced to the idea of being the mascot from a friend involved in the mascot program. During her junior year, she learned there was a tryout coming up and pounced on the chance.
“It sounded like so much fun and had been on my radar,” Scheel said. “I had been in the marching band and saw all the participation the mascot had at events. You saw it around campus so much. It was a little goal of mine.”
The auditions involved a five minute exercise with a small crowd of kids and judges at the McLeod Center. Essentially, auditionees are told to recreate how they would interact with fans and kids during a game atmosphere. They are then taken into a small room with the judges alone and asked unexpected questions. The audition ends with a 30 second dance without the costume.
“It was nerve-wracking and really put you on the spot,” Scheel said. “Looking back on it, I feel I got the gig because my friend told me I was enthusiastic and energetic. I didn’t focus on just one group during the audition. The kids are the biggest fans and always looking for a high-five. But you also need to interact with the students.”
Scheel got the job and spent nearly two years as TC Panther, attending countless games, participating in social media promotions, and engaging with the community and students. No matter where she went, the kids would always find her.
“Even at soccer games where there are mostly adults, there are a few kids waiting for you,” Scheel said. “They wanted a high-five or a hug and their faces would just light up. That was the highlight of every single event.”
But wearing the mascot costume is not as easy as it seems. Scheel stated it was challenging to look forward through the costume without having to tilt the head up towards the sky. She mainly had to tilt the head down. The massive feet of the costume made getting up stairs difficult, and Scheel can recall tripping on several occasions.
As TC Panther, Scheel was also sworn to secrecy about her true identity. It was a tradition for the mascot. Only her parents, her fiance and a select few friends were aware Scheel was TC. The secrecy stays that way until graduation. Due to COVID-19, a traditional commencement was out of the question. Instead, a virtual graduation was recently held for the students. Scheel revealed herself by wearing the mascot’s feet in a photo for the virtual ceremony.
“My parents are the biggest supporters in my life,” Scheel said. “They were there for my first event as TC Panther and there for my last. It was actually harder for them to keep it a secret than it was for me.”
Scheel is now preparing for student teaching and she is leaving her “home away from home” after nearly five years in Cedar Falls. She admitted the transition from high school to college had been difficult initially, but credited joining the marching band and eventually becoming the mascot as ways she finally became comfortable and at ease at UNI.
“I really got to show my genuine pride for UNI in this role,” Scheel said. “There was never an event I was not excited to go to as TC Panther. This is something I’m going to look back at and feel sentimental for years to come. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity.”
Scheel is the daughter of Randy and Teresa Scheel of Garrison. She is a 2016 graduate of Vinton-Shellsburg High School.