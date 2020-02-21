For all the time he and his opponent locked horns while standing upright, Ethan Allie spent just as long taking him down.
The Belle Plaine senior moved on to the Class 1A 220-pound semifinals with a dominant 14-4 major decision over Interstate 35-Truro's Sam Vonnahme. He'll take on North Cedar-Stanwood's Tyler Thurston for the right to move onto the finals.
It seemed like a classic case of rope-a-dope as Vonnahme continued to charge after Allie, looking for an early takedown in the first two rounds. However, after four minutes of continuously attacking, Vonnahme looked to lose some steam. Allie took advantage, earning eight points in the final bout.