Sports Editor
For all the time he and his opponent locked horns while standing upright, Ethan Allie spent just as long taking him down.
It seemed like a classic case of rope-a-dope as I-35’s Sam Vonnahme continued to charge after Allie, looking for an early takedown in the first two rounds. However, after four minutes of continuously attacking, Vonnahme looked to lose some steam. Allie took advantage, earning eight points in the final bout of his 14-4 major decision.
Allie, while looking calm on the outside afterward, said he was taken aback by the support of the gathered crowd.
“It’s a lot of excitement,” Allie said. “A lot of joy and happiness. It’s crazy knowing that there’s thousands of people all out there cheering for the sport. I love it.
“It can be a little nerve-wracking at times, but you’ve just gotta hone in. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s more than I’ve ever expected. It’s always been a dream to be here.”
After finishing eighth at state last season, Allie couldn’t quite keep the momentum of his quarterfinals match going. In a deadlocked semifinal against North Cedar’s Tyler Thurston, neither wrestler could quite get a hold of the other with each getting a single point through breaks in the second and third bouts. However, Thurston broke Allie’s hold once more in the fifth. Allie tried desperately to attack, but Thurston kept his distance to advance to the finals.
For Allie, it would be the final match of his wrestling career. His match for fifth was scrubbed after a medical forfeit, grating Allie a spot on the podium.
“It’s not quite the finish I wanted, but you’ve gotta look at the bright sides of things and keep going through life,” he said. “[Wrestling] means a lot [to me]. Wrestling has really helped develop me as a person, helped develop my character. This is a huge step in the right direction for life.”