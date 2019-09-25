Belle Plaine entered Monday with an even .500 winning percentage on the season. Thanks to an unrelenting offense, it entered Tuesday above that mark.
The Plainsmen (12-11, 3-0 SICL) leaned heavily on its offense en route to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 26-24) win over Sigourney on Monday night. Junior Nicholaa Phillippe led her squad with 13 kills on the evening with sophomore Alyssa Tegeler chipping in another 11.
"Nicholaa Phillippe is always leading our court all the time," Belle Plaine head coach April Kressley said. "Serving, putting the ball away, she's our go-to, and she does a good job with it."
The first two sets were never in question. Sigourney (3-12, 1-3 SICL) trailed the entire way with Belle Plaine taking huge leads. Kressley said she was pleased with her team's early performances.
"We started out really strong," she said. "Things I wanted to see offensively, we saw. I was happy."
The final set began with a few mistakes from Belle Plaine that allowed Sigourney to jump out to several leads. However, the Plainsmen hitters never let their opponents' lead grow beyond five points, the largest lead Sigourney held in any set.
"We struggled with communication at the beginning of the game," Kressley said. "We're always working on that. I think that's something every team works on all the time, talking about what's going on on the other side of the court, what's going on on our side of the court. That's maybe where we slowed down a little bit."
Even with the comeback down by five, the Plainsmen found themselves tied at 24 in the third set. However, a service error from Sigourney gave Belle Plaine match point. After a few back-and-forth rallies, Phillippe set up on the left side of the net for a kill attempt that just brushed inside the left side of Sigourney's back court to clinch the match.
Following the Plainsmen's trip to Iowa Valley (9-8, 3-0 SICL) on Thursday, Belle Plaine will travel to South Tama for a Saturday tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m.