Vinton, Iowa: Fisher Towing & Recovery of Garrison, Iowa sponsored the Mid-Season Championships at the Benton County Speedway on Sunday night on a near perfect weather night for racing. The “Bullring” provided everything the race fan could ask for, great racing, close finishes and a thrilling rollover.
The KISS Country Modifieds saw Kolin Hibdon charge to the front from a third row start and take command of the main event. Hibdon scored the win over one of the hottest drivers in the Midwest in Tom Berry Jr. Berry advanced from a eight position start but could not catch the strong running Hibdon in settling for second.
27 Christie Door IMCA Sportmod drivers signed in on Sunday night and the feature saw plenty of action. Tony Olson quickly worked to the front from fourth row start, and set up a battle with his cousin Kyle Olson. The two Olson's dominated the main before Kyle jumped the turn one cushion late in the race and fell back to a fourth place finish. Tony Olson took the win over Dylan VanWyk and Joe Docekal.
The Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Cars have become a family feud at the “Bullring” as the Murty's have become the class of the field. On Sunday it was young Dallon Murty chasing down his Dad, Damon and moving into the lead late in the main and went on to record the win. Shawn Ritter fought through the field and took third to the Murty's.
Nathan Ballard was not to be denied on Sunday night in taking the win in the Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks. Ballard raced the entire main event riding the very treacherous high side. Ballard took the win ahead of Brett Vanous and Jake Benischek.
Jake Benischek races in both the Hobby Stock and Sport Compact classes on Sunday nights. Benischek had won four features in a row in the Koops Auto Sport Comapcts, the win streak compelled Rick Dripps to offer Benischek double his earning if he would go to the tail of the 18 car starting field. Benischek accepted the challenge and took the green flag from the ninth row. Benischek continued his dominance in taking the lead officially on lap four of the 12 lap main. Benischek took the win ahead of William Michel and Travis Losenicky.
The Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods main event win went to veteran racer Don Erger on Sunday night. Erger out raced Darrick Knutsen in scoring the win.
Sunday, July 19th will see another action packed night of racing at the “Bullring”. The Mini winged sprints will join in the fun next week. Hot laps will get underway at 6 pm with racing to follow at the Benton County Speedway.
Fisher Towing & Recovery Mid-Season Championships
Benton County Speedway
Feature Results (top 5)
KISS Country IMCA Modifieds
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton
45 Josh Barta-Cedar Falls
Christie Door IMCA Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa
12D Joe Docekal-Dysart
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence
Albert Auto IMCA Stock Cars
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell
Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
3X Jake Benischek-Durant
78 Matt Brown-Dysart
72 H Micah Hidlebaugh-Adel
Koops Auto Sport Compacts
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
0 Nate Chandler-Vinton
007 Adam Gates-Marion
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods
6 Don Erger-Brandon
0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
34 Jeremy Schaufenbuel-New Hampton
41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon