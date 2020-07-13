Vinton, Iowa: Fisher Towing & Recovery of Garrison, Iowa sponsored the Mid-Season Championships at the Benton County Speedway on Sunday night on a near perfect weather night for racing. The “Bullring” provided everything the race fan could ask for, great racing, close finishes and a thrilling rollover.

The KISS Country Modifieds saw Kolin Hibdon charge to the front from a third row start and take command of the main event. Hibdon scored the win over one of the hottest drivers in the Midwest in Tom Berry Jr. Berry advanced from a eight position start but could not catch the strong running Hibdon in settling for second.

27 Christie Door IMCA Sportmod drivers signed in on Sunday night and the feature saw plenty of action. Tony Olson quickly worked to the front from fourth row start, and set up a battle with his cousin Kyle Olson. The two Olson's dominated the main before Kyle jumped the turn one cushion late in the race and fell back to a fourth place finish. Tony Olson took the win over Dylan VanWyk and Joe Docekal.

The Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Cars have become a family feud at the “Bullring” as the Murty's have become the class of the field. On Sunday it was young Dallon Murty chasing down his Dad, Damon and moving into the lead late in the main and went on to record the win. Shawn Ritter fought through the field and took third to the Murty's.

Nathan Ballard was not to be denied on Sunday night in taking the win in the Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks. Ballard raced the entire main event riding the very treacherous high side. Ballard took the win ahead of Brett Vanous and Jake Benischek.

Jake Benischek races in both the Hobby Stock and Sport Compact classes on Sunday nights. Benischek had won four features in a row in the Koops Auto Sport Comapcts, the win streak compelled Rick Dripps to offer Benischek double his earning if he would go to the tail of the 18 car starting field. Benischek accepted the challenge and took the green flag from the ninth row. Benischek continued his dominance in taking the lead officially on lap four of the 12 lap main. Benischek took the win ahead of William Michel and Travis Losenicky.

The Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods main event win went to veteran racer Don Erger on Sunday night. Erger out raced Darrick Knutsen in scoring the win.

Sunday, July 19th will see another action packed night of racing at the “Bullring”. The Mini winged sprints will join in the fun next week. Hot laps will get underway at 6 pm with racing to follow at the Benton County Speedway.

Fisher Towing & Recovery Mid-Season Championships

Benton County Speedway

Feature Results (top 5)

KISS Country IMCA Modifieds

48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV

11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton

45 Josh Barta-Cedar Falls

Christie Door IMCA Sportmods

T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids

17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa

12D Joe Docekal-Dysart

K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids

1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence

Albert Auto IMCA Stock Cars

99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

99D Damon Murty-Chelsea

7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone

14C Leah Wroten-Independence

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton

3X Jake Benischek-Durant

78 Matt Brown-Dysart

72 H Micah Hidlebaugh-Adel

Koops Auto Sport Compacts

3 Jake Benischek-Durant

69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction

22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison

0 Nate Chandler-Vinton

007 Adam Gates-Marion

Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods

6 Don Erger-Brandon

0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

34 Jeremy Schaufenbuel-New Hampton

41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon