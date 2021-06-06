Losing 15-0 in three innings during the third conference game of the season was not what Benton baseball had in mind on the road Thursday against Mt. Vernon, yet the Bobcats shrugged off their blowout loss to come back and win the nightcap 7-6.
“That’s baseball for you,” coach Derek Anderson said. “Sometimes things snowball and you get results like that first game. I give a lot of credit to Mt. Vernon there. Then we came out with a better approach offensively.”
After putting together two hits in the first game, the Bobcats exploded offensively with 11 hits while managing to battle back several Mustang rallies. Senior shortstop Cade Timmerman had two runs while senior DH Aiden Albertsen and pitcher Casey Gallagher each batted in two runners. Mt. Vernon tied the game six apiece in the bottom of the fourth before sophomore Evan Daugherty scored senior Aidan Thompson in the top of the seventh for a shaky lead.
“The response and body language wasn’t there in the first game,” Anderson said. “We rolled offensively from the start of the second game. It wasn’t an adjustment of how we played the game. It was an adjustment of how we responded to adversity.
After going five innings while only allowing two runs, sophomore Jordan Thys stepped off the mound to let ace Timmerman close out the night, striking out two batters in the process.
“Thys did a nice job settling things in and limiting damage,” Anderson said. “It would have been easy for [Mt. Vernon] to sweep us. Mental toughness kept us in.”
The Bobcats (2-3) hosted Clear Creek-Amana on Monday, and will travel to Marion on Thursday and Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday before hosting the Vikings on Monday.