Benton bowling continued its first season with both teams participating in the River King and Queen Invitational at Plaza Bowl in Clinton on Saturday and then at Marion on Monday.

The boys finished in 11th place out of 11 teams with 2076 total pins, 650 pins in the baker games.

Brody Bries 265 141 406

Andrew Kerkman 200 101 301

Clayton Knight 140 109 249

Nate Rottman 124 117 241

Keaten Volesky 107 122 229

Ethan Hepker 136 86 222

The girls team finished 10th out of 10 teams with 1777 total pins, 508 pins in the baker games.

Caitlin Keiper 135 126 261

Tiffany Schnor 135 122 257

Jessica Crawford 126 106 232

Raynee LaGrange 129 101 230

Trinity LaGrange 114 95 209

Destiny Lindsey 75 95 170

The girls team would follow up with their best pin total of the season against Marion on Monday, knocking down 1777 pins and 560 in the baker games. Marion finished with 2136 total pins

Raynee LaGrange 147 136 283

Caitlin Keiper 118 129 247

Trinity LaGrange 97 135 232

Tiffany Schnor 143 87 230

Karley Urell 130 95 225

The boys team finished their meet against Marion with 2382 pins to Marion 2554.

Brody Bries 142 212 354

Gabe Rouse 155 188 343

Andrew Kerkman 156 180 336

Nate Rottman 121 169 290

Keaten Volesky 130 134 264

Both teams are off until January 29, when the Bobcats will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg for the first of two meets in Vinton. 