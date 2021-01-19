Benton bowling continued its first season with both teams participating in the River King and Queen Invitational at Plaza Bowl in Clinton on Saturday and then at Marion on Monday.
The boys finished in 11th place out of 11 teams with 2076 total pins, 650 pins in the baker games.
Brody Bries 265 141 406
Andrew Kerkman 200 101 301
Clayton Knight 140 109 249
Nate Rottman 124 117 241
Keaten Volesky 107 122 229
Ethan Hepker 136 86 222
The girls team finished 10th out of 10 teams with 1777 total pins, 508 pins in the baker games.
Caitlin Keiper 135 126 261
Tiffany Schnor 135 122 257
Jessica Crawford 126 106 232
Raynee LaGrange 129 101 230
Trinity LaGrange 114 95 209
Destiny Lindsey 75 95 170
The girls team would follow up with their best pin total of the season against Marion on Monday, knocking down 1777 pins and 560 in the baker games. Marion finished with 2136 total pins
Raynee LaGrange 147 136 283
Caitlin Keiper 118 129 247
Trinity LaGrange 97 135 232
Tiffany Schnor 143 87 230
Karley Urell 130 95 225
The boys team finished their meet against Marion with 2382 pins to Marion 2554.
Brody Bries 142 212 354
Gabe Rouse 155 188 343
Andrew Kerkman 156 180 336
Nate Rottman 121 169 290
Keaten Volesky 130 134 264
Both teams are off until January 29, when the Bobcats will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg for the first of two meets in Vinton.