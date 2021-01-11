Tiffany Schnor

Benton senior rolled 341 pins and had a high game of 179 against Maquoketa on Friday. Photo taken during home meet vs Marion on Friday, Dec. 11

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Benton bowling resume its inaugural season as they traveled to Timber Lanes to take on Maquoketa, falling to the Cardinals 2702-2083 for the boys and 2332-1761 for the girls.

Girls scores

Tiffany Schnor 179 162 341

Raynee LaGrange 144 122 266

Karley Urell 100 113 213

Caitlin Keiper 95 105 200

Destiny Lindsey 86 111 197

Trinity LaGrange 88 108 196

Boys scores

Nathan Rottman 156 157 313

Andrew Kerkman 180 129 309

Brody Bries 120 166 286

Ethan Hepker 123 121 244

Murphy Klawe 130 101 231

Clayton Knight 84 121 205

The Bobcats will make up a postponed meet at Independence on Tuesday before facing West Delaware on Friday. 

Tags