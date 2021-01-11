Benton bowling resume its inaugural season as they traveled to Timber Lanes to take on Maquoketa, falling to the Cardinals 2702-2083 for the boys and 2332-1761 for the girls.
Girls scores
Tiffany Schnor 179 162 341
Raynee LaGrange 144 122 266
Karley Urell 100 113 213
Caitlin Keiper 95 105 200
Destiny Lindsey 86 111 197
Trinity LaGrange 88 108 196
Boys scores
Nathan Rottman 156 157 313
Andrew Kerkman 180 129 309
Brody Bries 120 166 286
Ethan Hepker 123 121 244
Murphy Klawe 130 101 231
Clayton Knight 84 121 205
The Bobcats will make up a postponed meet at Independence on Tuesday before facing West Delaware on Friday.