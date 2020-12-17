Friday, December 11. Slim Janss Lanes in Keystone’s Turner Hall was bustling with activity. Benton students dressed in brand new uniforms posed for photos and talked excitedly amongst each other. Moments later, the first pins dropped for what would be Benton bowling’s inaugural bowling meet.
“It’s been a long time coming,” coach Erin Janss said. “About two year ago, I approached the school to talk about how fun it would be for kids not in basketball or wrestling to have another activity to choose from, like bowling. I thought it would be a great opportunity for kids who don’t even participate in sports normally.”
Starting a new sport at the high school level takes time, commitment and participation. Bowling began as a club sport last school year with eight girls and 10 boys signing up. Meetings at Slim Janss Lanes were light-hearted, focusing on the fundamentals of bowling and having fun. As juniors, Caitlin Keiper and Tiffany Schnor didn’t have any winter sports activities to engage in and took up the chance to try something different.
“I thought it would be a fun time,” Keiper said. “It was only a couple days a week back then. We just came out, bowled a few games, worked on things and ended up falling in love with bowling. We wanted it to continue and become a part of Benton.”
Wish granted. After only a single club season in 2019 to 2020, participation was deemed high enough to make bowling an official winter sport at Benton for the first time in school history starting in the 2020-21 season. Club members began to recruit interested friends, increasing the number to 10 girls and 16 boys to begin their first season. Many had never bowled before joining, with the exception of Schnor.
“I bowled in a league when I was a kid,” Schnor said. “I’ve always known how to bowl and it came back easy and fun for me. It’s exciting to bowl under Mr. Janss. The bowling alley is named after his dad and the alley has always been prominent in the community.”
Janss was on a state championship bowling team himself in high school, though the sport was not officially sanctioned by the school. The idea of putting together a sanctioned Benton team excited Benton Activities Director Shawn Pfiffner, but the brakes had to be applied first.
“Let’s be a club sport for the first year and see,” Pfiffner said. “We needed time to build a schedule, get organized and also see what interest was out there. Here at Benton Community, we’re proud that 90 percent of our kids are involved in at least one activity. We knew bowling gives them another opportunity to be a part of something.”
As their bowling meet against Marion began that Friday evening, Janss noted how calm he felt and how busy he kept himself keeping up with scores and ensuring everything ran smoothly. He occasionally coached the players, but mainly let them soak in the experience.
“Over my time coaching, I’ve gotten to learn kids are kids,” Janss said. “This was their first time bowling competitively and some were a little nervous. Marion was throwing 200 games while we were throwing 130-140. You can only expect so much. We were there to improve and learn how a typical meet will look like.”
Keiper, who would end the day as Benton top bowler for the girl’s team, also recognized how different a meet was from club practices and how “low key” club bowling was compared to what the Bobcats faced against Marion.
“We came to practice, worked on a couple of things with our bowling and grew closer as a team,” Keiper said. “It’s been a great time either way. Everyone is supportive of one another. If someone gets a strike, you’re going crazy for them five lanes down.”
Despite nerves and unfamiliarity with a meet environment, Janss noted several players bowled their highest score ever. Both teams lost their matches against Marion, but that was to be expected. It may take years before Benton wins a meet against long-established programs in the WaMaC conference and in the Cedar Rapids area.
“This year, I just want us to go day by day,” Janss said. “With COVID, you never know if a meet will be cancelled or if players will be out due to quarantine. Some of these kids never bowled before joining this team. It will take time to be competitive, so we need to have fun while we’re at it.”
Outside of the bowling lanes, students can help the new program in other ways. Members are still actively recruiting their classmates during lunch and in between classes. Schnor attempted to get a close friend out, but because the program is so new and unfamiliar with most of the Benton Community High School body, getting people out is difficult.
“We got a lot of freshman boys out, but we still don’t have a lot of girls,” Schnor said. “When I tell people I’m actually in bowling, they seem surprised anyone is even out for it. We know we have to get the word out. That will help even when Caitlin and I graduate.”
Benton bowling will be done with meets until after winter break. They will compete next on Thursday, Jan. 7 against Cedar Rapids Prairie at Lancer Lanes.