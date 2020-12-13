After operating as a club sport last year, Benton bowling began its first school sanctioned season on Friday against Marion at Slim Janss Lanes at Turner Hall in Keystone. Marion would win games 1994 to 1613 for the girls and 2208 to 1791 for the girls.
Benton girls:
Tiffany Schnor – 124 + 93 = 217
Karley Urell – 90 + 97 = 187
Trinity LaGrange- 136 + 129 = 265
Raynee LaGrange – 64 + 130 = 194
Caitlin Keiper – 124 + 151 = 275
Julia Biery – 74 + 103 = 177
Baker games of 92+89+117+96+81 = 475
Benton Boys:
Ethan Hepker – 96 + 123 = 219
Nate Rottman – 126 + 127 = 253
Andrew Kerkman – 107 + 145 = 252
Gabe Rouse – 89 + 85 = 174
Brody Bries – 151 + 124 = 275
Clayton Knight – 114 + 95 = 209
Baker games of — 137+105+120+101+120 = 583
Check out Friday’s Cedar Valley Times for a full article on the birth of Benton bowling and how the sport became a reality for the Bobcats.