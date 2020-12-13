Caitlin Keiper

Benton senior Caitlin Keiper led the Bobcats with 275 pins against Marion in the Bobcat's first-ever bowling meet at Slim Janss Lanes in Keystone. 

After operating as a club sport last year, Benton bowling began its first school sanctioned season on Friday against Marion at Slim Janss Lanes at Turner Hall in Keystone. Marion would win games 1994 to 1613 for the girls and 2208 to 1791 for the girls.

Benton girls:

Tiffany Schnor – 124 + 93 = 217

Karley Urell – 90 + 97 = 187

Trinity LaGrange- 136 + 129 = 265

Raynee LaGrange – 64 + 130 = 194

Caitlin Keiper – 124 + 151 = 275

Julia Biery – 74 + 103 = 177

Baker games of 92+89+117+96+81 = 475

Benton Boys:

Ethan Hepker – 96 + 123 = 219

Nate Rottman – 126 + 127 = 253

Andrew Kerkman – 107 + 145 = 252

Gabe Rouse – 89 + 85 = 174

Brody Bries – 151 + 124 = 275

Clayton Knight – 114 + 95 = 209

Baker games of - 137+105+120+101+120 = 583

Check out Friday's Cedar Valley Times for a full article on the birth of Benton bowling and how the sport became a reality for the Bobcats.

