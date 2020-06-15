Benton Community celebrated 96 graduates during the 2020 Commencement on Sunday, June 14 in the Jr/Sr High gym. More photos are available in our online gallery at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com.
Benton Community Class of 2020 Commencement
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.