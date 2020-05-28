Benton's Class of 2020 donned their blue gowns and hit the streets of Van Horne for a motorcade honoring the "Quarantine Class". The event was organized by parents and community members.
Benton Community Class of 2020 Motorcade
- CJ EIlers County Editor/Digital Journalist
