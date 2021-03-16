Hunt & Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, released an audit report on Benton Community School District in Van Horne, Iowa.
The District’s revenues totaled $21,155,935 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 2.5 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $20,281,711, a 3.6 percent decrease from the prior year.
The auditor reported seven findings related to the receipt and expenditures of taxpayer funds. They are found in the Schedule of Findings of this report. The District was provided with recommendations to address each of the findings. One of the seven findings discussed above is repeated from the prior year.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s office and on the Auditor of State’s web site at auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.